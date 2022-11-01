Slushfunds

The wealthy pool their money in order to pay for propaganda or to finance lobbying efforts to advance their group-interests. The poor also pool their money [in insurance or pension funds] but do not use their accumulated wealth to advance their group-interests. This presentation is an exploration of this disparity.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources: Neil McCoy-Ward https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJcL5U-pioU





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com