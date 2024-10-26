Israel’s STAGGERING Losses In Lebanon You’re Not Hearing About!

Israel are being routed at every turn as they keep invading Lebanon's border only to be repelled - and the costs are mounting... Right, so for as much as Israel seems to not only be getting away with, but succeeding in clearing the north of Gaza of all civilian life, the enactment of the General’s Plan to take out Hamas by literally taking out everyone still there if they haven’t left already every bit the extremist action it very much sounds like, but things are not going according to plan in Lebanon for them.