SHOCKING! New York To MANDATE Vaccines For ENTRY? - Cuomo DROPS BOMBSHELL!

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We predicted in April 2020 that places like New York would use their frequent highway toll booths to restrict travel from state to state or county to county without a vaccine passport. Can anyone honestly see this and not see the nefarious nature of telling people that if they want to move freely, one of the most fundamental rights of an individual, that they will need a vaccine? Can anyone honestly support such blatant coercion? Well apparently yes. Millions do, and that's a massive problem for the rest of us. Those of us that think freely and don't feel like our body belongs to the state, the world's most dangerous religion should be rabidly opposed to such violence.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this story closely!
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