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SHOCKING! New York To MANDATE Vaccines For ENTRY? - Cuomo DROPS BOMBSHELL!
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460 views • May 24, 2021
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news out of New York at Governor Cuomo announces multiple pop-up vaccine sites throughout the state at airports. Alongside this announcement, he also claimed that eventually people will likely need a vaccine to enter or to leave New York state! This is not only concerning and predictable, but it is blatant coercion that goes against every semblance of independence imaginable.
We predicted in April 2020 that places like New York would use their frequent highway toll booths to restrict travel from state to state or county to county without a vaccine passport. Can anyone honestly see this and not see the nefarious nature of telling people that if they want to move freely, one of the most fundamental rights of an individual, that they will need a vaccine? Can anyone honestly support such blatant coercion? Well apparently yes. Millions do, and that's a massive problem for the rest of us. Those of us that think freely and don't feel like our body belongs to the state, the world's most dangerous religion should be rabidly opposed to such violence.

Stay tuned as we continue to cover this story closely!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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