Modern Animals Are Being Annihilated and Extinct Ones Resurrected

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Chosen Ones: Resurrection and Annihilation of Animals. Colossal Biosciences, a Texas-based biotechnology company, is advancing its de-extinction project for the woolly mammoths, with plans to birth the first calves by 2028.
The company has raised $435 million to accelerate the development of its de-extinction toolkit.
Website: celetialreport.com