Modern Animals Are Being Annihilated and Extinct Ones Resurrected
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
The Chosen Ones: Resurrection and Annihilation of Animals. Colossal Biosciences, a Texas-based biotechnology company, is advancing its de-extinction project for the woolly mammoths, with plans to birth the first calves by 2028. 

The company has raised $435 million to accelerate the development of its de-extinction toolkit. 


Website: celetialreport.com

Keywords
hybridsice agewoolly mammothcrisprrehomingde extinctionpleistocene epochquaternary period
