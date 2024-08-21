Redpill: Joe Is Gone Fishing

Redpills:

* Last night felt like a funeral — and it was.

* The late Joe Biden was late to his own funeral.

* They’re talking about Biden like he’s dead.

* She could barely say the dead man’s name.

* The only thing Nancy loves about Joe is that he’s gone.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (20 August 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6360727313112