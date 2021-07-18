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Trump's Triumphs #30 Maricopa County Cynicism Is Justified...
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70 views • July 18, 2021
The Maricopa County audit Is a blessing in disguise because it will not change things on its own. The world is not listening because of the mainstream media. Our Only hope is to stop praying to the same demons and the Demon-Rats...
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