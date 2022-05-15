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Day is Dying in the West | Hymns on Guitar
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23 views • May 15, 2022
Learn how to sing the hymn: Day Is Dying in the West
For the chords used: http://guitar.esdashe.com
Day is dying in the west; Heaven is touching earth with rest;
Wait and worship while the night, Sets her evening lamps alight
Through all the sky.
Holy, Holy, Holy, Lord God of Hosts! Heaven and earth are full of Thee;
Heaven and earth are praising Thee, O Lord Most High!
For the chords used: http://guitar.esdashe.com
Day is dying in the west; Heaven is touching earth with rest;
Wait and worship while the night, Sets her evening lamps alight
Through all the sky.
Holy, Holy, Holy, Lord God of Hosts! Heaven and earth are full of Thee;
Heaven and earth are praising Thee, O Lord Most High!
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