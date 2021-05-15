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PIPELINE INSPECTOR CALLS IN TO THE ALEX JONES SHOW: 'IT'S 100% ENGINEERED COLLAPSE' And More News!
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50 views • May 15, 2021
RealNewsChannel

Pipeline Inspector Calls In to The Alex Jones Show: 'It's 100% Engineered Collapse'! Rand Paul Exposes Dr Fauci's Warcrimes In Senate Hearing! Don't Take The Vaccine! SMOKING GUN VIDEO: Fauci Project Manager Confesses to Creating Covid-19! Moderna Chief Medical Officer Confirms mRNA Injection For COVID-19 Can Change Your Genetic Code! And Much More News!

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