POLICE STAND DOWN AFTER HAVING THEIR INTEGRITY CHALLENGED - DR. GORDIE WILLIAMS (VIDEO)

Marine Corps Veteran & Family Physician Dr. Gordie Williams helped to get the California State Police Department to STAND DOWN with his Words of Wisdom. Now of course this is a BIG STEP in the right direction, but Dr. Gordie Williams is VERY MUCH ASLEEP TOO since he thinks serving in the military, following the orders of politicians, and slaughtering citizens living in other countries is somehow OKAY. Furthermore, the WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE, Oklahoma City & 911 were INSIDE JOBS, and all so-called terrorist attacks in the USA were False Flag Events perpetrated by our government using Crisis Actors & Fake News. It is NEVER OK to be an ORDER FOLLOWER in LAW ENFORCEMENT or the MILITARY. If the USA only had the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights and had NO OTHER LAWS WHATSOEVER, then this would be a decent place to live, BUT as long as governments rule, politicians keep hacking away at the Constitution & Bill of Rights, and more & more Freedoms, Rights & Privileges are taken away each & every year, then a Civil War or some type of Anarchy Revolution is COMING SOON. I like seeing the Veterans putting Cops in their place, but I hope the Veterans also eventually Wake Up too. The COVID-19 Pandemic is FAKE, it is a Plandemic used by the government as a massive power & wealth grab. The Flu is not keeping you locked in your home, or keeping you from going to public lands, or keeping you from going to work & school, or crashing the stock market - THE WORLD GOVERNMENTS ARE DOING THAT TO CREATE FEAR. They want a New World Order with a One World Government, One World Religion, One World Currency, and thus a ONE WORLD PRISON. They want you to beg for more government control & so-called help from them, so they can FINISH US OFF, ONCE AND FOR ALL. The government is the snake, and WE MUST CUT THE HEAD OFF OF THE SNAKE. ALL politicians are THE SCUM OF THE EARTH, if you don't know that by now, you are UNCONSCIOUS.