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PANDA EXPRESS CHAIN "NOW HIRING" UNLESS YOU'RE WHITE!
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122 views • April 30, 2022
I RECOMMEND AMERICANS BOYCOTT PANDA EXPRESS FOR THEIR RACIST EMPLOYMENT PRACTICES AGAINST WHITES & BLACKS.
Note: All US white owned businesses I've audited hire all races(except most developers, construction companies employing virtually all foreign latinos.
All Asian and latino owned businesses I've checked very rarely employ whites and black americans(eg restaurants, nail salons, dry cleaners, landscapers etc.)
I've audited several Panda Express restaurants. Virtually all are staffed by all latino/asian staff. They all claim they're hiring at $15-17 per hour unless you're white in almost all cases.
Big corporations with suspect ownership are reaching new lows in duplicity(lying)and corruption. Corporations mandating the poison jabs and unhealthy masks are provoking major backlashes and lawsuits.
"Meet the billionaire couple behind Panda Express, who built a $3 billion fortune selling 90 million pounds of orange chicken each year and run 2,000 restaurants across the globe
Mark Abadi and Taylor Nicole Rogers Updated Dec 12, 2019, 7
cherng panda express
Andrew and Peggy Cherng, co-CEOs of Panda Restaurant Group, got married after meeting as students at Baker University. Panda Restaurant Group
Husband and wife duo Andrew and Peggy Cherng are the co-CEOs of Panda Restaurant Group, the company behind Panda Express.
Over the course of 35 years, the husband and wife team have overseen Panda Express' growth from a single restaurant in a California mall to a 2,000-restaurant worldwide empire, The New York Times' Kerry Hanon reported in 2018.
The couple has a combined net worth of $3 billion, Forbes estimates
The Cherngs own and operate virtually every Panda Express location themselves — they don't franchise them out to other owners, making Panda Express a rarity among restaurant chains of its size.
Note: All US white owned businesses I've audited hire all races(except most developers, construction companies employing virtually all foreign latinos.
All Asian and latino owned businesses I've checked very rarely employ whites and black americans(eg restaurants, nail salons, dry cleaners, landscapers etc.)
I've audited several Panda Express restaurants. Virtually all are staffed by all latino/asian staff. They all claim they're hiring at $15-17 per hour unless you're white in almost all cases.
Big corporations with suspect ownership are reaching new lows in duplicity(lying)and corruption. Corporations mandating the poison jabs and unhealthy masks are provoking major backlashes and lawsuits.
"Meet the billionaire couple behind Panda Express, who built a $3 billion fortune selling 90 million pounds of orange chicken each year and run 2,000 restaurants across the globe
Mark Abadi and Taylor Nicole Rogers Updated Dec 12, 2019, 7
cherng panda express
Andrew and Peggy Cherng, co-CEOs of Panda Restaurant Group, got married after meeting as students at Baker University. Panda Restaurant Group
Husband and wife duo Andrew and Peggy Cherng are the co-CEOs of Panda Restaurant Group, the company behind Panda Express.
Over the course of 35 years, the husband and wife team have overseen Panda Express' growth from a single restaurant in a California mall to a 2,000-restaurant worldwide empire, The New York Times' Kerry Hanon reported in 2018.
The couple has a combined net worth of $3 billion, Forbes estimates
The Cherngs own and operate virtually every Panda Express location themselves — they don't franchise them out to other owners, making Panda Express a rarity among restaurant chains of its size.
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