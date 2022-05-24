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EXCLUSIVE: Multiple Attorneys General Considering Criminal Charges Against Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci for Illegal Gain of Function Research
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11328 views • May 24, 2022
Dr. Richard Fleming of https://flemingmethod.com joins The Alex Jones Show in-studio to break down the case currently being examined by multiple state attorneys general to indict Fauci, Gates, and those involved in engineering a pandemic.
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