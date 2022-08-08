Good Growth on Melons & Squash

It seems as if the watermelons and butternut squash are loving the summer heat! So far, so good. Another small but good harvest of okra, eggplant and tomatoes. I've got my fingers crossed 🤞🏾 that I'll get some more zucchini and yellow squash. Soon I'll be start seeds for the autumn/winter garden. 😀🌈🐶👍🏾

“A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust.” Gertrude Jekyll

