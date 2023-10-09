Create New Account
Globalists Are Weaponizing Religion to Push Climate Hoax
The New American
Globalists and Deep State minions are weaponizing religion and religious institutions to get their followers to submit to and promote the United Nations-backed hysteria surrounding alleged man-made global warming, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From a new papal document put out by Pope Francis to UN-backed schemes such as "Religions for Peace," the effort to hijack the energy of the faithful to help build a global prison planet is now ubiquitous. As the Deep State consolidates political and economic power at the international level, religion is the next target as these evildoers work to impose UN Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and unite the religions of the world behind the horrific plan.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

climate changereligionunited nationsworld religionsdgclimate goals

