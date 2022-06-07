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Ukraine Update June 7, 2022
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192 views • June 07, 2022
Destroying censorship and ignoring our state controlled media that has never set foot in Donbass.
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Marine1063 is a non-profit organization. Our purpose is to inform the American public and break the spell of illusion the Deep State has cast upon America. We have never and will never ask you for money to support us. If someone uses our name to ask you for money, they are scammers. It was not from us.
Please note: WE NEVER ASK FOR MONEY.
Marine1063 is a non-profit organization. Our purpose is to inform the American public and break the spell of illusion the Deep State has cast upon America. We have never and will never ask you for money to support us. If someone uses our name to ask you for money, they are scammers. It was not from us.
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