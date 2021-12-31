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Brass & Iron: Days of Thunder Episode 3
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22 views • December 31, 2021
In this video Josh Harley asks Garland to resign, Magic says non vaxxers are selfish teammates, Martha Stewart needs to speak up, Meat prices soar, and the biggest migrant caravan yet is on the move.
MelQ
https://t.me/littllemel
Brad Getz
https://t.me/LogicalBrad
CRIES OF THE CRUSADERS!
https://youtu.be/zgBeuxqcmw4
Follow me on:
pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
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MelQ
https://t.me/littllemel
Brad Getz
https://t.me/LogicalBrad
CRIES OF THE CRUSADERS!
https://youtu.be/zgBeuxqcmw4
Follow me on:
pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
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