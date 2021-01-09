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The show is upon us overview - watch that longer video: "peaceful transition ..."
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48 views • January 09, 2021
I just put up an excellent video, but it is over an hour so I want to overview it and encourage you to find the hour for that one.
I also summarize here The State Of The Union, the election, and BIG: the orderly transition of power does not mean a Biden/Harris innaguration.
I also summarize here The State Of The Union, the election, and BIG: the orderly transition of power does not mean a Biden/Harris innaguration.
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