Haifa is now a major target by missiles along with drones!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
323 views • Yesterday

According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, they continue to carry out a new wave of operations against targets in occupied territories and American bases, in what is described as a new phase. The video shows that Iran is relentless, publishing footage of missile after missile launch alongside drone after drone, particularly towards the third-largest city of Israel, Haifa as the regional war expands into a war on infrastructure, and Iranian legitimate targets also expand, according IRGC. In the 37th wave of Operation True Promise-4, Iran used super-heavy precision missiles weighing more than a ton, such as Qadr, Emad, Kheibar Shekan, and the Fatah hypersonic missile, launched in the greatest numbers at various levels and continuously, followed by air strikes launched by Hezbollah forces from southern Lebanon. IRGC announced the commencement of targeting enemy technological infrastructure in the region, with significant escalation reported.

At the same time, Iranian Army forces launched a drone attack on the city of Haifa in response to the attack on its Iranian oil depot. Footage shows the launch of various types of advanced long-range attack drones, flown directly from Iran to the occupied territories in an operation carried out at dawn on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of Iran announced that they used various attack drones, targeting the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate known as “Aman” Unit 8200, the Green Pine spy satellite data center, naval base facilities, and other Zionist regime targets in the city, and that these attacks are still ongoing. “The Iranian Armed Forces will end the war when the shadow of war disappears from our country. We have ceased retaliatory attacks; now, operations will be carried out in response to every attack,” stated Statement No. 21 of the command.

During this intense phase of the attack, reports circulating online noted that the sky above Haifa was filled with fire during the ongoing attack. A series of explosions occurred, leaving people with no choice but to hear the sirens, flee, and seek shelter. Air defense activity was reportedly observed, as well as at military bases and the city's port. In addition, the Power Plant of Bazan Group, a major industrial energy installation in the city, was reportedly on fire after being hit by a Kheibar Shekan solid-fuel ballistic missile on March 7, one of the most sophisticated weapons in Tehran's arsenal, burning fiercely even though it did not appear in the mainstream news. This is the second time, not just symbolically, that Iran has critically damaged this facility in less than a year. It should be noted that the port city of Haifa plays a key role in military weapons production and is of strategic importance in enhancing Israeli combat capabilities. This is why Trump's circle is now starting to talk about negotiations, to find a way out of this war with no end in sight, only enormous costs. Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, said, “We will defend Iranian dignity and honor to the last drop of blood!”

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

