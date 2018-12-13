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12/13/18 #GINGERBREAD: CF on Naughty List, Santa Q Brings Hammer! #QT #Q+0
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58 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
12/13/18: The Clint_n Foundation Whistleblowers began their testimonies today and Santa Q brings the hammer at Trump Towers! Meanwhile, the COP24 Climate conference continues in Poland where protestors appear on cue to interrupt the Trump administration's presentation on clean coal options. Energy fascism is escalating rapidly worldwide.
Information on the COP24 Climate Conference currently taking place in Poland:
https://www.thenewamerican.com/tech/environment/item/30915-alex-newman-marc-morano-cop24-global-warming-bandwagon-coming-apart
https://www.thenewamerican.com/tech/environment/item/30913-christian-gomez-alex-newman-cop24-update-dec-13-climate-skeptics-crash-un-party-poland
You can watch the first half of the testimony before Congress today on Clinton Foundation pay-for-play:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n08fbhpb3AM
Please subscribe to Judicial Watch and consider donating in your family and friends names as Christmas gifts this year! Give the gift of Justice! https://www.judicialwatch.org
The STOCK ACT, put forth partially in response to combat the massive inside trading rumored to be done by Senator N_ncy P_losi:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/112th-congress/senate-bill/2038/text
Thanks to everyone who supports YAFTV! Wishing you all peace and good will while we navigate the #STORM and take care of ourselves and each other on the way to freedom! Let's go the extra mile to help those in need during the Christmas season and pray that all those in need find relief and care, and that the MAGA team defeats the Deep State by the turn of the New Year! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Merry Christmas, freedom-lovers! Peace, Good will and Joy for all!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n08fbhpb3AM
12/13/18: The Clint_n Foundation Whistleblowers began their testimonies today and Santa Q brings the hammer at Trump Towers! Meanwhile, the COP24 Climate conference continues in Poland where protestors appear on cue to interrupt the Trump administration's presentation on clean coal options. Energy fascism is escalating rapidly worldwide.
Information on the COP24 Climate Conference currently taking place in Poland:
https://www.thenewamerican.com/tech/environment/item/30915-alex-newman-marc-morano-cop24-global-warming-bandwagon-coming-apart
https://www.thenewamerican.com/tech/environment/item/30913-christian-gomez-alex-newman-cop24-update-dec-13-climate-skeptics-crash-un-party-poland
You can watch the first half of the testimony before Congress today on Clinton Foundation pay-for-play:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n08fbhpb3AM
Please subscribe to Judicial Watch and consider donating in your family and friends names as Christmas gifts this year! Give the gift of Justice! https://www.judicialwatch.org
The STOCK ACT, put forth partially in response to combat the massive inside trading rumored to be done by Senator N_ncy P_losi:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/112th-congress/senate-bill/2038/text
Thanks to everyone who supports YAFTV! Wishing you all peace and good will while we navigate the #STORM and take care of ourselves and each other on the way to freedom! Let's go the extra mile to help those in need during the Christmas season and pray that all those in need find relief and care, and that the MAGA team defeats the Deep State by the turn of the New Year! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Merry Christmas, freedom-lovers! Peace, Good will and Joy for all!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n08fbhpb3AM
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