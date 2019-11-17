5-HTP the Womanly Antidepressant Cofactor that could Kill You!

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This amino acid consistently increases the levels of the "feel-good" neurotransmitter Serotonin and that's not always a good thing.
It's a mood normalizer; if your mood is down and you're depressed, it will bring you back to baseline, but if you're generally in good spirits, it won't do much for you. It's not a quintessential Nootropic or smart drug that you can expect to enhance cognition and make you more productive.
2:15 Scientific Research
2:30 Effect on Mood
4:25 Vs Depression
6:00 A Womanly Antidepressant
7:57 Serotonin Syndrome
9:47 An Anti-Nootropic?
13:22 Sleep
14:50 Panic Attacks
16:47 For Heartbreak
18:27 For Weight Loss
21:50 Alcohol Withdrawal
23:11 Mechanism of Action
24:18 Origin
24:55 Sources
26:44 Usage
26:56 Cofactors
29:47 Side Effects
31:44 Editor's Review
34:06 A Short-Term Serotonin Strategy
37:05 Conclusion
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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