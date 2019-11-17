BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

5-HTP the Womanly Antidepressant Cofactor that could Kill You!
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
165 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • November 17, 2019

This amino acid consistently increases the levels of the "feel-good" neurotransmitter Serotonin and that's not always a good thing.

It's a mood normalizer; if your mood is down and you're depressed, it will bring you back to baseline, but if you're generally in good spirits, it won't do much for you. It's not a quintessential Nootropic or smart drug that you can expect to enhance cognition and make you more productive.


2:15 Scientific Research

2:30 Effect on Mood

4:25 Vs Depression

6:00 A Womanly Antidepressant

7:57 Serotonin Syndrome

9:47 An Anti-Nootropic?

13:22 Sleep

14:50 Panic Attacks

16:47 For Heartbreak

18:27 For Weight Loss

21:50 Alcohol Withdrawal

23:11 Mechanism of Action

24:18 Origin

24:55 Sources

26:44 Usage

26:56 Cofactors

29:47 Side Effects

31:44 Editor's Review

34:06 A Short-Term Serotonin Strategy

37:05 Conclusion


Read 5-HTP Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/5-HTP-Meta-Analysis

Order 💲 5-HTP

Powdered https://www.limitlessmindset.com/liftmode-5-htp (Liftmode)

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/5-HTP-AMZ

In EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/5-HTP-EU-UK


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858


Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthsciencebiohackingserotonin5-htpantidepressant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
3M Agrees to Pay Up to $7.35 Billion to Settle PFAS Groundwater Contamination Claims

3M Agrees to Pay Up to $7.35 Billion to Settle PFAS Groundwater Contamination Claims

Iva Greene
Higher Daily Step Counts Associated With Lower Dementia Risk, Study Finds

Higher Daily Step Counts Associated With Lower Dementia Risk, Study Finds

Petra Stone
Study Links Energy Drinks to Higher Cardiac Arrest Reports in Young Adults

Study Links Energy Drinks to Higher Cardiac Arrest Reports in Young Adults

Coco Somers
45 Attorneys General Urge Congress to Pass KOSA With Duty of Care

45 Attorneys General Urge Congress to Pass KOSA With Duty of Care

Douglas Harrington
Menopause rewrites cellular instructions: New research reveals how estrogen loss reprograms metabolism at the genetic level

Menopause rewrites cellular instructions: New research reveals how estrogen loss reprograms metabolism at the genetic level

Willow Tohi
Double trouble: Insomnia and sleep apnea together triple heart disease risk, study finds

Double trouble: Insomnia and sleep apnea together triple heart disease risk, study finds

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy