Reports about the encirclement of Kurakhovka on the approaches to the city of Kurakhovo

Reports are coming in about the encirclement of Kurakhovka on the approaches to the city of Kurakhovo.

A Ukrainian soldier with the callsign "Muchnoy" writes that the Russians have captured a processing plant, occupied positions west of Kurakhovka and the Volchya River, and are now advancing toward Ilyinka.

"Muchnoy" states that many Ukrainian soldiers have been taken prisoner.

Russian channels report that Kurakhovka is partially under their control.

Video: Russian flags in Kurakhovka.