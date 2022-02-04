Iron Dome To Laser Wall I Can Israel's New Layer Of Air Defense Stop Iran's Ring Of Fire?

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Israeli PM Naftali Bennett announced Israel will surround itself with a “laser wall”, a new way to intercept missiles. Bennett added the “laser wall” will be unveiled within a year in southern Israel during a security conference on February 1. The Israeli PM also acknowledged that its Iron Dome defense system is too expensive.
#Israel #LaserWall #Irondome