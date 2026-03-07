Iran: The girls' school targeted today in Khomein by the Zionist-American enemy attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The girls' school that was targeted today in Khomein (Markazi province, Iran) by the Zionist-American enemy attack.
Footage: IRIB
Adding:
Iran’s new Supreme Leader to be selected in a meeting within the next 24 hours — Mehr News Agency
More:
The Lebanese Health Ministry reports that Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 294 people and wounded 1,023.
Earlier today: 💥The sounds of explosions were heard in Doha, presumably due to the operation of air defense systems, reports a TASS correspondent.