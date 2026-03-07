Iran: The girls' school targeted today in Khomein by the Zionist-American enemy attack

The girls' school that was targeted today in Khomein (Markazi province, Iran) by the Zionist-American enemy attack.

Footage: IRIB

Adding:

Iran’s new Supreme Leader to be selected in a meeting within the next 24 hours — Mehr News Agency

More:

The Lebanese Health Ministry reports that Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 294 people and wounded 1,023.

Earlier today: 💥The sounds of explosions were heard in Doha, presumably due to the operation of air defense systems, reports a TASS correspondent.