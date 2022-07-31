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"The Club Of Rome Agenda"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
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152 views • July 31, 2022

The Club of Rome for decades has been spouting the scourge of climate change and global warming.  They say the problem is caused because there's too many people on earth.  The Club of Rome believes that earth's population should be reduced to an earth sustainable 500-million people.  So they promote population measures to include sterilization, famine, water shortages, conflict, and more.  Who' behind the Club of Rome and how do they tie-in to the Great Reset and Green New Deal?  My video will hopefully expose their agenda.

Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingabortionfood shortageswaragenda 2030population controlfamineworld governmentsterilizationwater shortagesclub of romethe great resetthe enemy is humanity itself
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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