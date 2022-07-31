"The Club Of Rome Agenda"

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The Club of Rome for decades has been spouting the scourge of climate change and global warming. They say the problem is caused because there's too many people on earth. The Club of Rome believes that earth's population should be reduced to an earth sustainable 500-million people. So they promote population measures to include sterilization, famine, water shortages, conflict, and more. Who' behind the Club of Rome and how do they tie-in to the Great Reset and Green New Deal? My video will hopefully expose their agenda.