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STRANGE ROCK FORMATIONS FOUND IN SCOTLAND - 2019 -S N Strutt
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22 views • November 26, 2019
STRANGE FORMATIONS OF ROCK WHICH DEFY EXPLANTION FOUND IN SCOTLAND. THEY EVEN SEEM TO DEFY GRAVITY. LARGER ROCKS ON TOP OF SMALL ROCKS, OVER-HANGING AND NOT FALLING OVER?! CYCLOPEAN PRE-HISTORIC
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