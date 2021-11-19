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NWO's music industry CDs are infused with demons by witches which enter into the dung head atheists
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94 views • November 19, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2021).
The witches infuse demon spirits into their Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanists' music industry CDs and DVDs, which enter into the bodies and souls of the dung head atheists, making them even worse than they already are, so that they start ridiculing and mocking the Almighty Holy God’s Christians without fear
Fallen angel devils can shapeshift into human forms, or they can use cloned hybrid human avatar bodies grown in their human Illuminati New Age Wicca witch "alien contactee" necromancy spirit guide channeling wives' wombs. Their children, the disembodied nephilim demon spirits and disembodied chimera demon spirits who died in the Noah's days flood, are returning from the abyss using the feminists' abortion sacrifice energy to open up the gates of hell wormhole portals. As I had been warning for decades, they are infusing demon spirits into the dung head atheists to control their brains, and into religious Christian freak hordes who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, using their music which are filled with demons. It takes over their brains and souls, and the demons inside them hate us real Christians, and the demons inside them convince them that we real Christians are lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. The demons inside them prevent them from hearing our warnings to repent, and when we speak out against their music or Katy Perry Draco avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist goddess and her father who is a member with Pastor Billy Graham of the Evangelical Council that is killing and raping and eating children and trying to kill us real Christians every day, the demons inside them lash out at us in anger. You will know who the dung head atheists and the religious Christian freak hordes are because they have normal safe comfortable lives, and do not get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes every day, because they do not speak 100% of God’s truth or restore the original Bible verses, but they hide in silence as cowardly traitors to our God and our human specie. Every single pastor and thousands of religious Christian freak hordes (except for one Christian brother) all threw me out to the Illuminati wolves, and abandoned me to fight alone against the Illuminati NWO CIA NSA MI6 FBI and world rulers and their earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Draco Pleiadian Mantis hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist New Age Wicca witches and the Draco Empire space fleet and the ascended master fallen angel devils and Satan Lucifer, in order to defend them and their families and the earth and the human specie and the women & children, without eating or sleeping or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying, while under horrific persecution every day. They are a disgrace to God’s honor and the self-sacrificial love of Jesus, who died on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. They do not speak out the 100% truth of God out of Jesus’ self-sacrificial love to the dung head atheists and the millions of religious Christian freak hordes who betrayed us real Christians and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves, because they are just afraid of getting assassinated, and their families getting slaughtered.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
The witches infuse demon spirits into their Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanists' music industry CDs and DVDs, which enter into the bodies and souls of the dung head atheists, making them even worse than they already are, so that they start ridiculing and mocking the Almighty Holy God’s Christians without fear
Fallen angel devils can shapeshift into human forms, or they can use cloned hybrid human avatar bodies grown in their human Illuminati New Age Wicca witch "alien contactee" necromancy spirit guide channeling wives' wombs. Their children, the disembodied nephilim demon spirits and disembodied chimera demon spirits who died in the Noah's days flood, are returning from the abyss using the feminists' abortion sacrifice energy to open up the gates of hell wormhole portals. As I had been warning for decades, they are infusing demon spirits into the dung head atheists to control their brains, and into religious Christian freak hordes who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, using their music which are filled with demons. It takes over their brains and souls, and the demons inside them hate us real Christians, and the demons inside them convince them that we real Christians are lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. The demons inside them prevent them from hearing our warnings to repent, and when we speak out against their music or Katy Perry Draco avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist goddess and her father who is a member with Pastor Billy Graham of the Evangelical Council that is killing and raping and eating children and trying to kill us real Christians every day, the demons inside them lash out at us in anger. You will know who the dung head atheists and the religious Christian freak hordes are because they have normal safe comfortable lives, and do not get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes every day, because they do not speak 100% of God’s truth or restore the original Bible verses, but they hide in silence as cowardly traitors to our God and our human specie. Every single pastor and thousands of religious Christian freak hordes (except for one Christian brother) all threw me out to the Illuminati wolves, and abandoned me to fight alone against the Illuminati NWO CIA NSA MI6 FBI and world rulers and their earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Draco Pleiadian Mantis hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist New Age Wicca witches and the Draco Empire space fleet and the ascended master fallen angel devils and Satan Lucifer, in order to defend them and their families and the earth and the human specie and the women & children, without eating or sleeping or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying, while under horrific persecution every day. They are a disgrace to God’s honor and the self-sacrificial love of Jesus, who died on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. They do not speak out the 100% truth of God out of Jesus’ self-sacrificial love to the dung head atheists and the millions of religious Christian freak hordes who betrayed us real Christians and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves, because they are just afraid of getting assassinated, and their families getting slaughtered.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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