Your Supplements are a Lie | Johnny Harris

Are Vitamins and Supplements a Scam?
The supplements industry — with all its vitamins, weight loss pills, workout powders, and hormones — has been growing exponentially over the last couple of decades despite there being no increased regulations for them. We wanted to know — are supplements dangerous to take, and are they even effective?
Thank you to the experts we spoke with that helped with our research in this story:
Dr. C. Michael White, Pharm.D., FCP, FCCP
Dr. F. Perry Wilson, MD, MSCE
Dr. Edzard Ernst, MD, PhD, MAE, FMedSci, FRSB, FRCP
And thank you to Ryan Howkins, the founder of the Lion’s Mane Recovery subreddit, who brought the Lion’s Mane story to our team. You can find the subreddit here:
/ lionsmanerecovery
Resources to look up supplements and vitamins:
US Pharmacopeia: https://www.usp.org/
NSF: https://www.nsf.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.