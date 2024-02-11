Create New Account
Your Supplements are a Lie | Johnny Harris
Are Vitamins and Supplements a Scam?

The supplements industry — with all its vitamins, weight loss pills, workout powders, and hormones — has been growing exponentially over the last couple of decades despite there being no increased regulations for them. We wanted to know — are supplements dangerous to take, and are they even effective?


Thank you to the experts we spoke with that helped with our research in this story:

Dr. C. Michael White, Pharm.D., FCP, FCCP

Dr. F. Perry Wilson, MD, MSCE

Dr. Edzard Ernst, MD, PhD, MAE, FMedSci, FRSB, FRCP


And thank you to Ryan Howkins, the founder of the Lion’s Mane Recovery subreddit, who brought the Lion’s Mane story to our team. You can find the subreddit here:

/ lionsmanerecovery


Resources to look up supplements and vitamins:

US Pharmacopeia: https://www.usp.org/

NSF: https://www.nsf.org/


