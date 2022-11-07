3:30 AM Wake Up

I made a video a while back and at the end, I asked real quick "was anyone else waking up at 3:30 AM every night". And I've got enuf responses of, "yeah, I am. What's going on?" That I figrd I'd see if we could put heads together possibly and bring something that's going on to the light amongst us all. It's self explanatory. Is this happening to you? How about the ringing that's not coming from the ears? Hit meeeee! [email protected]