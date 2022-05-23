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Revelation 20: The Great White Throne and the New Creation (Part 2)
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0 view • May 23, 2022
Who all gets resurrected and/or judged at the Great White Throne judgment at the end of the Millennium? Will Christians appear at this judgment?
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/11TeieLoI3aBIMGrqi4czoXQFSQiLgW9y/view?usp=sharing
Link to the first video in this series: https://youtu.be/eU4IuDr92-I
Link to related videos on the Book of Life: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36hTVzHNxT0&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW-g6g1zQfeHM5WCN25iL6DP
Link to videos on the Bema Seat (Judgment Seat of Christ): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvJRBbZKsvE&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW-VZiFWOU1VC26FmUaw-Ysp
Revelation in chronological order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/11TeieLoI3aBIMGrqi4czoXQFSQiLgW9y/view?usp=sharing
Link to the first video in this series: https://youtu.be/eU4IuDr92-I
Link to related videos on the Book of Life: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36hTVzHNxT0&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW-g6g1zQfeHM5WCN25iL6DP
Link to videos on the Bema Seat (Judgment Seat of Christ): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvJRBbZKsvE&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW-VZiFWOU1VC26FmUaw-Ysp
Revelation in chronological order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing
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