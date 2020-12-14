Has The "Village" Failed The Children?

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Everyone knows how government policies implemented this year have caused suffering for adults and small businesses. But government policies have also negatively affected the young in so many ways as well. One-size-fits-all policies in a world of individuals runs contrary to the ideas of Liberty. It has produced the dire circumstances that we currently find ourselves in. Individual liberty is our only life vest.