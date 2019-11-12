Michael Savage Predicts 'Decades of Darkness' Even if Trump Wins 2nd Term -1676-6PM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
E-Militia Article: Michael Savage Predicts ‘Decades of Darkness’ Even if Trump Wins 2nd Term http://ow.ly/jwA330pSdgN
B4IN: Michael Savage Predicts 'Decades of Darkness' Even if Trump Wins 2nd Term | Politics http://ow.ly/Zgtu30pSdfw
GUEST: Lesa Antone is a grassroots activist who believes in small government and in restoring our Constitution and traditional American values. As a grandmother of 3 little girls, she wants to ensure all our future generations will know freedom. She is unapologetically Americans First. Because she has been an outspoken and visible presence on the streets, in both city council & school board meetings and around Arizona and California standing against the radical left's agenda, she is a frequent target of not only local news but also by groups like antifa, john brown, CAIR, ADL & SPLC. She is currently one of 5 people being sued by the SPLC in federal court for exposing and documenting Phoenix area churches' involvement in aiding the illegal invasion.
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla
Show notes & headline links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/
🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join
Streaming 24/7 On DLive: http://petelive.tv or https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli