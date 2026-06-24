RT News - June 24 2026 2PM GMT

June 24, 2026

rt.com









Breaking news on RT international. Russia's top diplomat says Moscow is yet to see any positive outcome from last year's much-hyped Alaska summit with the US, as Washington is clearly shifting its stance on the conflict with Ukraine. Kenya halts a controversial US ebola treatment centre following weeks of violent protests. The facility sparked outrage as it was intended for American citizens only. While Lebanese and Israeli officials work on trying to reach a peace deal in Washington, people in southern Lebanon attempt to return to their homes only to find nothing but ruins in the wake of relentless IDF attacks.





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