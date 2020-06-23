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Leftists Celebrate Harassment Of Karen, Bubba Wallace Another Hate Crime Hoax?
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34 views • June 23, 2020
A female cop who expressed anxiety about her McDonalds order being poisoned given the vitriolic hatred of police that has gripped America was turned into the butt of a joke by a Twitter mob who declared her “Officer Karen.”
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http://prisonplanet.com
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