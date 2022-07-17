【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】7/17/2022 Paul Hastings Law Firm Is a Partner of the CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/p15ej113c
For the Paul Hastings (“PH”), they even have a partner Yan jia literally from CCP. Yan Jia definitely is a CCP member, he is a student of Wang Huning who is a member of the Standing Committee of the CCP. And one partner of PH is the son of the Political Commissar of the Ministry of Security, many of them are the CCP members