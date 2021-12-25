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"If the Lord asks you..."
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26 views • December 25, 2021
"If the Lord asked you tomorrow to take up everything you had, or leave it behind, and go forth and serve a baby, would you do so? Would you have the faith in your heart to do this...to serve a Messiah that you had never seen?" spiritual messengers of God ask.
"Look deeply in your heart and in your soul and see if, in truth, you could do this."
Here is a true story about a man who prayed for God to let him die to be free of his pain, and God gave him this. But upon passing to the Father, he was given a greater gift and a choice to return back to his body. If he chose to return, nothing would be changed, the pain, the suffering. But he was asked to give this gift to others in the same manner of love it had been given to him, freely, asking nothing in return. You can read about it in “A Gift from One with More Love in His Eyes than Anyone” – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/a-gift-from-one-with-more-love-in-his-eyes-than-anyone-1c11d854be08.
If the Lord asked you...would you?
Please join the association the spiritual messengers whom God sends to prepare a way for the Messiah's coming asked us to form – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
Here is another good reason why. "Give us but one soul in each of what thy know [as] thy towns, and we shall spare of this in our Father’s day" – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/bring-300-souls-who-should-prepare-the-way-for-the-coming-of-the-messiah-unto-one-house-and-that-9274e5afb3f7
"Look deeply in your heart and in your soul and see if, in truth, you could do this."
Here is a true story about a man who prayed for God to let him die to be free of his pain, and God gave him this. But upon passing to the Father, he was given a greater gift and a choice to return back to his body. If he chose to return, nothing would be changed, the pain, the suffering. But he was asked to give this gift to others in the same manner of love it had been given to him, freely, asking nothing in return. You can read about it in “A Gift from One with More Love in His Eyes than Anyone” – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/a-gift-from-one-with-more-love-in-his-eyes-than-anyone-1c11d854be08.
If the Lord asked you...would you?
Please join the association the spiritual messengers whom God sends to prepare a way for the Messiah's coming asked us to form – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
Here is another good reason why. "Give us but one soul in each of what thy know [as] thy towns, and we shall spare of this in our Father’s day" – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/bring-300-souls-who-should-prepare-the-way-for-the-coming-of-the-messiah-unto-one-house-and-that-9274e5afb3f7
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