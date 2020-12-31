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WOMAN VICIOUSLY HARASSED AND BULLIED BY PATHETIC MASKED UP ZOMBIES (MUST WATCH / SHARE / RE-UPLOAD)
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109 views • December 31, 2020
The Sheeple Have Lost All Touch With Reality, a Woman Casually Shopping Explains She Is Healthy and Does Not Need a Mask, She Tells the Masked Up Zombie Tyrants That They Are Suffering Psychosis and That the Corona Is a Hoax and Deaths Have Actually Been Lower Than Previous Years. The Sheeple Are Not Worth Saving Anymore They Are too Far Gone.
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