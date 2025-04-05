BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Digital Economy, Anniversary Edition: Rethinking Promise and Peril in the Age of Networked Intelligence by Don Tapscott
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
196 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 4 weeks ago

Don Tapscott’s "The Digital Economy, Anniversary Edition: Rethinking Promise and Peril in the Age of Networked Intelligence" examines the transformative impact of the digital revolution, using the music industry as a key example. In the 1990s, the internet’s disruptive potential was evident, as seen in R.E.M.’s early online promotion, but record labels resisted change, clinging to outdated physical distribution models despite inefficiencies. Tapscott highlights their failure to embrace the internet’s potential for direct artist-fan connections, illustrating the "innovator’s dilemma." By 2003, he proposed a shift from music as a product to a service—streaming—which later became mainstream with platforms like Spotify. This model offers sustainable revenue, vast access, and personalized experiences. Beyond music, Tapscott argues the digital economy is reshaping capitalism into "Capitalism 2.0," prioritizing collaboration, open knowledge, and social innovation, as seen in IBM’s use of Linux and Nike’s GreenXchange. Governments, too, can leverage openness for better governance. However, resistance from traditional institutions persists, requiring visionary leadership to navigate challenges like inequality and ensure a just, inclusive future. Ultimately, the digital revolution is about redefining human interaction, work, and society.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai 

Find a copy of this amazing book here

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy