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Taming the Ego, PLUS an Incredibly Relaxing Meditation
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22 views • September 14, 2021
I'm back! After several weeks of a packed schedule, I was finally able to sit back down and record again. In this video, I share a little bit of what I received during a meditation about the ego. And I have included an incredibly relaxing body scan meditation. Grab your comfy clothes and meditation pillows, and let's go!
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki appointment or some individualized meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki appointment or some individualized meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
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