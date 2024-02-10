This Saint News 10/2/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!
If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt
This week we'll let Patrick Bet David go over Kamala's tax plan so we can see what's in it. And then I am gonna drop some intel on you--it's not exactly news so like Leah says, eat the meat and leave the bones. You gotta hear it tho. I got some X Files lined up for you and it appears that Kamala has been lying about who her family is. We're gonna run through some Top Stories after that, and we'll be talking shape shifters in Weird Science. And fam, as if that all that wasn't enough, we'll still end up with the fun stuff.
#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews
Kamala's Tax Plan Will Destroy the Economyhttps://x.com/patrickbetdavid/status/1838218305498149181
Zelensky Unmasked
https://x.com/Truth_InMedia/status/1833882742875939053
Americans Skipping College
https://x.com/profstonge/status/1838556488924827786
Stossel Drain The Swamp
https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1840408190363877465
Why Are Antidepressants So Harmful?
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/why-are-antidepressants-so-harmful
Ariel - The rest of your life is starting today...