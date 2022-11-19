HAVE TO SAVE AMERICA – WITH TRUMP’S PASTOR MARK BURNS

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





November 18, 2022





Today we have special guest, Pastor Mark Burns. Back from President Trump’s announcement in Mar-A–Lago, Pastor Burns tells us the destructive leftist policies that have destroyed America and what Americans can do individually to take our Country back.





https://teddydaniels.tv/





https://gab.com/teddydanielspa





https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





SPONSORS





If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.





Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!

CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link https://goldco.com/trenches





Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY:

https://www.mypillow.com/





General Manufacturing TEDDY-15: https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/





My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1vhcky-have-to-save-america-with-trumps-pastor-mark-burns.html



