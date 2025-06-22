IDF attacks in Tabriz, Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IDF attacks in Tabriz
Adding:
⚡️ - Multiple Iranian ships are moving directly into the shipping lane of the Straight of Hormuz. Most of these ships are not classified as cargo, fishing, passenger, etc.
🔗 Jess Fields (https://x.com/i/status/1936686215832502363?mx=2)
📝 Intel Slava - Too early to tell yet, but possibly a preliminary to blockading the Straits of Hormuz.