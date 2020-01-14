© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MUST HEAR: Caller to NewsTalkZB, Vaccines Harmed My Child
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • January 14, 2020
An articulate and well-informed caller to NewstalkZB in New Zealand, on the morning of 21 January, 2019 said that there was no 'informed consent' when she saw her doctor to get her child vaccinated. She was not given any information about the serious harm that they may cause. Her child subsequently had a bad reaction, a brain swelling, when vaccinated at 6 weeks. She encourages parents to do their own vaccine-related research, because, as she implies, you will not get the facts from medical professionals.
For more information, watch 'Vaxxed'
See: http://www.noforcedvaccines.org/
For more information, watch 'Vaxxed'
See: http://www.noforcedvaccines.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.