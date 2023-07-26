Create New Account
We Need to Continue to Investigate the Crimes of neo-Nazis Against Residents of New Regions of the Russian Federation - President Putin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

We need to continue to investigate the crimes of neo-Nazis against residents of new regions of the Russian Federation - President Putin.

 💬 "It is necessary to continue systematic work to investigate the crimes of punishers, foreign mercenaries and neo-Nazis, terrorist acts against the civilian population," the President said in an address on the occasion of the Day of the investigator.

➡️ This profession requires special professional acumen, a strong character, an inner moral core, deep and versatile knowledge, and a willingness to withstand high psychological stress. This is how employees of the preliminary investigation bodies work in the new regions of our country, Putin noted. They contribute to their integration into the single legal space of Russia, protect the constitutional order and legality.

➡️ The day of the employee of the investigating authorities of the Russian Federation is celebrated on July 25.

