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Andrew Cuomo is a Cuck
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40 views • January 08, 2021
Look no further than New York Governor Andrew Cuomo if you want a shining example of an egocentric authoritarian. He's getting flustered that you aren't getting the vaccine quickly enough. He also wants to put you into a camp if you come into contact with a disease.
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/use-the-vaccine-or-lose-it-cuomo-blasts-public-officials-for-covid-vaccination-rates/2810894/
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2021/a416
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/use-the-vaccine-or-lose-it-cuomo-blasts-public-officials-for-covid-vaccination-rates/2810894/
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2021/a416
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