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Zero: Nine's Word
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5 views • July 22, 2020
Memory leads to knowing who you are. Begin to release vestiges of form and address that are incompatible with what rises from your memory. Make yourself see what you show yourself. Bring your weary eyes into focus just out of range from where you have been standing.
You’re entering the space in which time lowers its barriers of perception. Past and future will soon meet. The now you perceive at this moment is about to yield to that quorum of awareness where you will gain a new appreciation of who you truly are. When that now-moment presents itself to you, walk forward boldly to meet your true self. When you do, the present illusions will fall away.
A Message from The Master, July 17, 2020
* * * * * * *
Higher Orders honors a conversation celestial in nature, as the League of Light introduces their angelic and celestial counterparts https://ninespath.com/higher-orders/
Visit Nine's Path for more from the League of Light. https://ninespath.com
Explore the celestial mechanics of divinity. Books from the League of Light await your ready mind. See them all at Nine's Path: https://ninespath.com/books
Subscribe or send a token of appreciation: https://ko-fi.com/divine9
You’re entering the space in which time lowers its barriers of perception. Past and future will soon meet. The now you perceive at this moment is about to yield to that quorum of awareness where you will gain a new appreciation of who you truly are. When that now-moment presents itself to you, walk forward boldly to meet your true self. When you do, the present illusions will fall away.
A Message from The Master, July 17, 2020
* * * * * * *
Higher Orders honors a conversation celestial in nature, as the League of Light introduces their angelic and celestial counterparts https://ninespath.com/higher-orders/
Visit Nine's Path for more from the League of Light. https://ninespath.com
Explore the celestial mechanics of divinity. Books from the League of Light await your ready mind. See them all at Nine's Path: https://ninespath.com/books
Subscribe or send a token of appreciation: https://ko-fi.com/divine9
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