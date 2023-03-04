15 MORTAL SINS CATHOLICS ARE MISSING IN THEIR CONFESSIONS

Catholic Guides
March 2, 2023
To help understand and strengthen our belief in the Catholic Faith to the fullest, by sharing of testimonies, information, Catechisms, reflections, articles, questions & answers, etc. as a means of enlightening us to defend, profess & proclaim our Faith.
-- I spoke to my priest at mass tonight. Forgetting to abstain from meat on friday is not a mortal sin and not a sin at all according to him. So ask your priest about these.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wskXw5MUgyA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.