Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
15 MORTAL SINS CATHOLICS ARE MISSING IN THEIR CONFESSIONS
51 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

Catholic Guides


March 2, 2023


To help understand and strengthen our belief in the Catholic Faith to the fullest, by sharing of testimonies, information, Catechisms, reflections, articles, questions & answers, etc. as a means of enlightening us to defend, profess & proclaim our Faith.

-- I spoke to my priest at mass tonight. Forgetting to abstain from meat on friday is not a mortal sin and not a sin at all according to him. So ask  your priest about these.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wskXw5MUgyA


Keywords
christianreligionfaithcatholicmissingconfessionscatechismmortal sins

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket