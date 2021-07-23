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CMMG 22 Conversion Kit for the AR 15 // Taking the CMMG Bravo Kit to the range
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31 views • July 23, 2021
Did you know you can shoot 22LR through a 223/5.56 AR-15? It is as simple as replacing the Bolt Carrier with a 22 conversion kit and using 22 LR mags!
In this video, I take out the CMMG 22 Conversion Kit for the AR 15. I have run the Colt Conversion Kit for years (almost 25 years) with no problems. However, that kit was discontinued years ago and mags are hard to find. Therefore, I bought the CMMG Bravo Kit (we actually have 2 of them) to replace my aging Colt kit.
The CMMG .22 Conversion kit is a good alternative to shooting the more expensive 223/5.56 ammo through your AR15.
I really love the CMMG 22lr Conversion Kit and you just might too.
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Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
About the CMMG 22 Conversion kit - 0:10
CMMG Bravo in action - 0:36
CMMG Conversion Kit with Remington Thunderbolt Ammo - 0:55
CMMG Conversion Kit with American Eagle Ammo - 1:28
CMMG Conversion Kit with Armscor Ammo - 2:20
Final Thoughts on the CMMG Bravo - 2:57
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Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
In this video, I take out the CMMG 22 Conversion Kit for the AR 15. I have run the Colt Conversion Kit for years (almost 25 years) with no problems. However, that kit was discontinued years ago and mags are hard to find. Therefore, I bought the CMMG Bravo Kit (we actually have 2 of them) to replace my aging Colt kit.
The CMMG .22 Conversion kit is a good alternative to shooting the more expensive 223/5.56 ammo through your AR15.
I really love the CMMG 22lr Conversion Kit and you just might too.
*** You can support our work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
@CMMG #22lr #ar15 #ar-15 @Remington Ammunition @federalpremiumammo #armscor #teambanch @The Rogue Banshee
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
About the CMMG 22 Conversion kit - 0:10
CMMG Bravo in action - 0:36
CMMG Conversion Kit with Remington Thunderbolt Ammo - 0:55
CMMG Conversion Kit with American Eagle Ammo - 1:28
CMMG Conversion Kit with Armscor Ammo - 2:20
Final Thoughts on the CMMG Bravo - 2:57
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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