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330. Surrendering Life for The Gospel's Sake. Matthew 16:24-25, Mark 8:34-35, Luke 9:23-24
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32 views • August 04, 2021
Matthew 16:24-25, Mark 8:34-35, Luke 9:23-24 combined.
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The Book of JESUS
A Single Chronological Account of the Life of Jesus Christ from a Combination of the Four Gospel Records
Written by Apostles Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John
Harmonized by ________________
King James Version Easy Read (KJVER)
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Music: Waking Up by We The Kingdom
http://www.wethekingdom.com/music/awakening
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If you would like to support this project, please consider becoming a patron at Patreon.com/everlightministries
Or through Paypal: paypal.me/everlightministries
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Backup sites:
Youtube
Internet Archive
Rumble
-
The Book of JESUS
A Single Chronological Account of the Life of Jesus Christ from a Combination of the Four Gospel Records
Written by Apostles Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John
Harmonized by ________________
King James Version Easy Read (KJVER)
-
Music: Waking Up by We The Kingdom
http://www.wethekingdom.com/music/awakening
-
If you would like to support this project, please consider becoming a patron at Patreon.com/everlightministries
Or through Paypal: paypal.me/everlightministries
-
Backup sites:
Youtube
Internet Archive
Rumble
Keywords
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