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Hear the snow fall
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200 views • April 02, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSFe5HCluyE
You can literally hear the snow falling. Evening and streets in the light of lanterns, time slows down its run. It becomes quiet. Have you heard the silence during the snowfall?
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You can literally hear the snow falling. Evening and streets in the light of lanterns, time slows down its run. It becomes quiet. Have you heard the silence during the snowfall?
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
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