Blessed is he who walks not with the Vaxxers, nor sits with the germ-a-phobic fear mongers

In this discussion I will talk again on the topic of people being told that they should be afraid of germs, and thus promoting the perpetuation and increase of people becoming germ-a-phobic. I will also discuss the facts that the propaganda of vaccines curing things like polio, measles, pertussis, and so on; on the contrary, they were gone long before vaccines came along. And these vaccines are in fact causing these diseases to proliferate. I will also be sharing the new highwire episode 370 entitled "license to live."





