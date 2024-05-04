Blessed is he who walks not with the Vaxxers, nor sits with the germ-a-phobic fear mongers

In this discussion I will talk again on the topic of people being told that they should be afraid of germs, and thus promoting the perpetuation and increase of people becoming germ-a-phobic. I will also discuss the facts that the propaganda of vaccines curing things like polio, measles, pertussis, and so on; on the contrary, they were gone long before vaccines came along. And these vaccines are in fact causing these diseases to proliferate. I will also be sharing the new highwire episode 370 entitled "license to live."
References:
- The Highwire episode 370 - license to live
https://rumble.com/v4svef6-episode-370-license-to-live.html
- Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
- drtenpenny.com
- https://rumble.com/v4lwyb5-live-with-dr.-sherri-tenpenny.html
- Covidland
https://rumble.com/v1ejtyf-covidland-the-shot-episode-3.html
- Propaganda exposed uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
