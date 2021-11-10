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Heee's Baaack ! The Jerk Off King is back on CNN. Remember the Zoom call ? Anyway, is Gavin Newsom alive or dead ? What about the Pedo Child Porn Dungeon the US Marines discovered in his house ?
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120 views • November 10, 2021
I just don't know what to believe to be honest with you. I do , remember, however when the Jerk Off King was wacking his Willie live on TV on a Zoom Call. Everyone watched that. I could not believe it really happened. What a perv that guy is.
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